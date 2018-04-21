Want OnePlus 6 for free before its launch? Here’s how you can get one

OnePlus even made it official that the OnePlus 6 will exclusively be available on Amazon in India after the launch. (Source: OnePlus/ Twitter)

OnePlus 6 launch seems sooner than anticipated as OnePlus’s exclusive online partner Amazon India will make the registration page for the flagship live at midnight tomorrow – 12 am, April 22. The ‘Notify Me’ page that allows people to show their interest in a product and takes registrations from them at the same time will be activated tonight. However impatient that might sound to some OnePlus fans, the company has another plan to get the hands on the OnePlus 6 before its launch. The company is handing out some units to select people for review, but more on this later.

Right off the bat, the launch of OnePlus 6 is not a mystery any longer – with the company having revealed nearly everything about it, however, except the pricing and shipping dates. OnePlus even made it official that the OnePlus 6 will exclusively be available on Amazon in India after the launch. Now, Amazon has released a dedicated page for OnePlus 6 on its website and the registrations will open at 12 am tomorrow, April 22. The pricing and availability details have not been mentioned.

OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of its fans over its upcoming flagship smartphone. It has now begun ‘The Lab’ programme where it is giving away free review units to select people who it wants to write “an unbiased, unfiltered review that covers every aspect” of the latest device and accessories. This means that the reviewers will join the programme to not only get their hands on the OnePlus 6 before its scheduled launch but also help the company get feedback on other products.

The interested people are required to sign up for The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition by filling out an application in English. The submissions are open until May 2, 10 pm EDT, which is May 3, 7:30 am IST. OnePlus would require the basic details such as name, email address, country, and if the candidate has previously owned a OnePlus phone. In order to improve the chances, the user also needs to write a small review of the device they currently own. OnePlus will be at the discretion to choose the final reviewers based on the applications.