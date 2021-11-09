Waiting for PUBG New State release on November 11? Make sure your device meets these requirements

If you are at all interested in the world of gaming, you will know that anticipation is rife among avid players for PUBG New State to be released.

PUBG New State: PUBG New State is set to be released on November 11, and it will be available on Android as well as iOS. If you are at all interested in the world of gaming, you will know that anticipation is rife among avid players for PUBG New State to be released. This is also visible from the fact that over 5 crore pre-registrations have been received by the game since it was first announced in February. But, if you are hoping to download the game and enjoy the successor to PUBG and BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI), there are certain things you need to keep in mind. There are some requirements that devices need to meet for you to be able to play PUBG New State, according to developer Krafton. Read on to know what they are.

PUBG New State for Android: Device requirements

Since Android-based devices have a lot of diversity, it is important that Android players take a look at these requirements. The gameplay experience can vary based on chipset as well as other device factors, so it is best that you know these requirements and decide accordingly.

The Android phone needs to have a 64-bit CPU (ABI arm64 or higher), with 2GB or more RAM. The game would run on Android 6.0 or higher platform, and it would run on Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher. This means that the game should run on most of the affordable Android phones, like Redmi 9A Sport and Realme Narzo 50, though they might not offer the same gameplay experience.

Playing PUBG New State on iOS: System requirements

Since diversity is less when it comes to iOS, listing down system requirements was not deemed necessary by the developer. As per Krafton, PUBG New State would work on any iPhone and iPad that runs on iOS 13 or later. However, it has recommended that for a good experience, players use iPhone 6s and newer models for playing the game. Since most of the newer models of iPhones have bigger displays, the gameplay experience is better with those, Krafton added. However, Apple users would need to keep in mind that the game has a download size of 1.2GB.