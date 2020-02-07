Waiting for a cheap iPhone? Upcoming Apple iPhone 9 will surely excite you! Check price, specifications

The phone’s price is being compared to that of the iPhone SE (special edition) which was launched in the year 2016 at a price of Rs 39,000 only.

Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be launched in the market in March this year. The phone has been the talking point for social media and experts alike, analyzing its features and price threadbare. The iPhone 9 has evinced a lot of interest as it is being considered to be Apple’s best bet to make a dent in the affordable smartphone market segment which has been dominated by OnePlus and Samsung.

The phone’s price is being compared to that of the iPhone SE (special edition) which was launched in the year 2016 at a price of Rs 39,000 only. The price was a tad low in comparison to other Apple iPhones and resulted in increasing the market base of the company. The phone garnered a huge response from the middle class towards its first special edition phone. Apple iPhone 9 is being seen as the second attempt in the same series to establish a market amongst the middle class.

With its concept video out, the phone’s estimated price is being pegged between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, the Hindustan Times reported. The American company is unlikely to quote the price of the phone above Rs 40,000. As taking the phone’s price beyond the benchmark of Rs 40,000 might end up disincentivizing the sale of iPhone XR whose market price is Rs 47,000. The Apple iPhone 9 is speculated to have features like a touch fingerprint sensor along with huge bezels on the screen.

In comparison, iPhone XR has an upgraded feature of face id and bezel-less display which explains the higher price for the phone. However, more colors, compact display, and better battery specifications are something that may hold out a promise for iPhone 9 buyers. The company is believed to have ordered the production of a huge number of phones hinting at the possibility of keeping its price affordable.