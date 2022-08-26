Waiting for 5G? Here’s how to check if your phone supports 5G network | Tech tips

India will soon see the roll out of 5G services. This would mean faster internet speeds, better network penetration, more stable connection, ultra-high definition 4K video viewing on smartphone and more for us.

When will the 5G come? There is no specific date yet but Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the service could come by October 12 with installations already in-progress.

Which are the best 5G phones in India right now? OnePlus, Nokia, Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung and other leading companies are already selling 5G-ready phones in the market. At present the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are some of the top 5G-supporting smartphones selling in India.

Which telecom companies will offer 5G services? Airtel and Jio are said to be the early providers of 5G services. Vodafone Idea and BSNL will also provide 5G. There are talks that 5G plans could be pricier than the 4G. However, government has said that 5G will be available to both rural and urban parts of the country and the prices are likely to be affordable.

If you do not want to miss on this upcoming wave of technology, you need to make sure that your phone supports 5G network. To check, follow these steps on your Android phone. Note that before checking your phone for the technology, it is important to know if your network service provider offers 5G network:

Go to the Settings app on your phone.

— Tap on ‘Wi-Fi & Network’

— Now go to ‘SIM & Network’

— You will be able to list of technologies supported by your phone.

— You will see 2G/3G/4G/5G in case your phone supports 5G. A 5G-supporting device will run 4G and 3G.

