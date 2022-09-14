Vu GloLED TV with Glo panel, Google TV software launched in India: Specs, price

Vu has extended its TV portfolio with the launch of GloLED TV. Vu GloLED TV features a Glo panel which is advertised to increase the TV’s brightness by 60% while reducing energy consumption.

The TV has an NTSC colour gamut of 94% which is far more than normal 4K LED TVs which have a NTSC colour gamut of 72% and very close to an OLED which has an NTSC colour gamut of 100%, as claimed by the company. Vu also claims that the Glo AI processor reproduces colour 4.5 times better than standard 4K TVs.

Vu GloLED TV comes in three variants – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. It houses a DJ subwoofer which produces a sound output of 104W.

It is said to be the only Google TV in the world with Advanced Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode. It can peak 400 nits with the Glo panel. It also features the next generation of Vu’s cricket mode technology – Advanced Cricket Mode which offers a real-time and live stadium experience, as claimed by the company.

Vu GloLED TV is available to purchase at the time of writing across Flipkart and other retail outlets in different sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch. The TVs are priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 38,999, and Rs 57,999, respectively.

Vu GloLED TV also offers an additional size of 43 inches which will be launched during Diwali, this year.

“We have added the award-winning audio features that were available in our Masterpiece Glo range to the Vu GloLED TV” Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of Vu Technologies﻿ said, adding that “Vu GloLED TV is the only Google TV in the world with Advanced Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode.”