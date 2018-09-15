Voto Mobiles to debut in India, eyes 2 percent market share

Chinese handset maker Voto Mobiles on Saturday said that it is planning its debut in the Indian smartphone market and aiming for at least two per cent of market share.

The company will be launching three smartphones under Rs 10,000 and project to sell more than a million smartphone units in India by the end of the ongoing financial year.

“Voto Mobile aspires to be one of the leading smartphone companies by offering its superior handsets at the most competitive prices. Simultaneously, it will generate tremendous value for its investors and stake holders too,” Santosh Singh, National Sales Head, VOTO India, said in a statement.

The company also plans to handset bundling with major telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio, the company added.