Vodafone’s ‘Ramzan se Eid Ul Zuha tak’ prepaid recharge packs offer unlimited calls, data, and more

To cash in on the holy month of Ramzan, Vodafone has launched a new prepaid recharge pack in the build-up to the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha. The new Vodafone ‘Ramzan se Eid Ul Zuha tak’ prepaid recharge pack comes at a price of Rs 509 that offers customers 1.4GB data per day for a validity of 90 days. The customers will also be entitled to a benefit of unlimited calls to local and national numbers, in addition to the ability to make free calls on roaming. Vodafone has also introduced a Rs 569 prepaid recharge pack and a Rs 511 prepaid recharge pack to mark the occasion.

Coming to the Vodafone Rs 509 prepaid recharge pack, customers in the Karnataka circle will able to enjoy unlimited calling and 1.4GB data per day for 90 days. Vodafone says that interested customers can also download the Vodafone Play app that will offer live streaming of Mecca and Madina. The pack will be available to purchase between the months of May and August.

The other two Vodafone prepaid recharge packs include Rs 569 that offers the customers unlimited calling benefits, in addition to 3GB data per day for a validity of 84 days. The Vodafone Rs 511 prepaid recharge pack will provide 2GB data per day to the customers along with unlimited calling benefits for 84 days. All three recharge packs are valid in Karnataka circle as of now and the company hasn’t said if these recharge packs will be made available in other circles too.

“At the onset of the month of spiritual cleansing and fasting, Vodafone wishes all the residents of Karnataka a blessed Ramzan. To keep our customers connected with their friends, family and associates all through Ramzan and the coming months till Eid ul Zuha, Vodafone has introduced a first of its kind ‘Ramzan se Eid ul Zuha Tak’ 509 recharge,” said Amit Kapur, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone India.