Vodafone’s popular prepaid recharge packs updated, here are the additional benefits

Vodafone has upgraded its prepaid recharge packs (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone has updated its prepaid recharge packs to give more data benefits to the customers among others. The Vodafone Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid recharges have been revised to offer 100MB extra data on top of what the customers get under these plans normally. After the revision, the total data under the Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans total to 1.5GB per day, as opposed to 1.4GB earlier.

The Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days, which means that the customers get a total of 42GB data while the Rs 399 plan lasts up to a validity of 70 days, giving 105GB in total. Along with the mentioned data benefits, both the plans come bundled with unlimited local and STD calls, including the roaming outgoing calls to all networks. There are also 100 SMSes per day given to the customers as a part of the subscription to both these recharge packs.

Read | Vodafone Idea to government: No need to hold spectrum auction until 2020

While the voice and data benefits given under the Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans are unlimited, they are capped at a certain threshold. The calls made beyond the limit of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week will be charged as per the regular tariff of 1.2 paise per second. For data, there is no unlimited data given to the customers, which means after the 1.5GB data is consumed, the customers will be charged at 50 paise per MB.

Airtel also recently upped its prepaid recharge packs to offer more data. The telco increased the data limit for its popular packs, including the Rs 199 pack, by 100MB to offer 1.5GB data per day. Airtel and Vodafone Idea recently ruled out the talk-time recharges in favour of data and voice combo plans. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has been offering same such plans to the customers ever since it debuted in the market. It is noteworthy that Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB per day data under the Rs 149 prepaid pack.