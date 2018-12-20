Vodafone’s New Year offer is delight for prepaid customers: Now, get Amazon Pay gift cards on every recharge

The Vodafone prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 95 or higher in a month will be eligible for the Amazon Pay gift card.

Vodafone Idea has rolled out a New Year offer for its prepaid customers that benefits them with Amazon Pay gift card. To ring in the year-end festivities, the company is now doling out new offers to retain its customers on its network as a part of its attempt to fend off the rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel. The Vodafone prepaid recharge packs worth Rs 95 or higher in a month will be eligible for the Amazon Pay gift card.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the Vodafone Idea prepaid users will be eligible to get a free Rs. 30 Amazon Pay gift card when they recharge their number with Rs 95 or above. This is expected to further bring an upsurge to the company’s revenue, especially after the recent change introduced to the talk-time recharges by Vodafone Idea and Airtel, which was not welcomed by the users.

Amazon Pay balance can be used for online payments, utility bills and DTH recharges. It can also be used to purchase Prime subscription, in addition to buying products from the website.

In its bid to lure customers, Vodafone had earlier rolled out a 100 per cent cashback offer in the form of vouchers that is quite similar to its rival Jio’s plans. Vodafone tied up with Amazon India to offer a 50 per cent discount to its prepaid customers buying an Amazon Prime subscription. Airtel had also offered a similar offer on Amazon Pay, back in August.