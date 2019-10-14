Vodafone’s new Rs 69 plan gives voice, data benefits to prepaid users

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan. (Source: Reuters)

Amid the series of jabs being hurled by the major telecom operators in India at each other, Vodafone has quietly introduced a new prepaid plan. Priced at Rs 69, the new plan is for prepaid users who can purchase it to avail voice minutes, data, and capped SMS count for the validity of 28 days. The new plan is available to buy from the Vodafone website and MyVodafone app.

The Vodafone Rs 69 prepaid plan comes with 150 minutes of local and STD voice calls on all networks. These minutes are also valid for roaming outgoing calls. It also provides the customers with 250MB of data and 100 SMS for 28 days. The plan is valid in a number of circles, including Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana among others.

ALSO READ | IMC 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad says law enforcement agencies should have access to source of messages that fuel false rumours

Besides, the Rs 69 plan is also available to Idea customers in select circles, as per a report by Telecom Talk. It is reported that the customers in Jammu & Kashmir circle and Kerala circle can buy the Rs 69 plan for their Idea numbers. The benefits are same as the Vodafone Rs 69 plan – 150 local/STD/roaming minutes, 250MB, and 100 SMS for 28 days.

The new plan is certainly aimed at customers who are no heavy users are need a light amount of voice and data benefits. Ever since Reliance Jio announced it will charge 6 paise per minute for all calls made to non-Jio networks to adhere to the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) norms set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), its rival telcos have landed a horde of opportunity to take pot-shots at the Mukesh Ambani-owned company.

Jio says the charges on these calls will come to end at the end of this year and that TRAI is being urged to bring IUC down from 6 paise per minute to zero. But Vodafone Idea and Airtel stress that there are no charges on calls to other networks and that they “deliver” on their claim for “unlimited calls”.