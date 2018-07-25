Vodafone’s new Rs 47 recharge plan gives massive benefits

Vodafone has launched a new recharge plan

Vodafone has introduced a new recharge pack for its prepaid customers. The telecom company has outed a new affordable pack that is suited for heavy callers. It costs Rs 47 and comes with a validity of 28 days wherein the customers will get 7,500 seconds of voice that will be applicable on all networks.

The Vodafone Rs 47 recharge pack also offers 50 SMS and 500MB of data for the given validity, reports TelecomTalk. The 7,500 seconds, which is 125 minutes, will be valid for local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls. The pack will be available to purchase by the account balance deduction mode. The customers can check by dialling *121# if they are eligible for this pack.

Vodafone has recently been immensely active to combat the menace offered by Reliance Jio and other incumbents. It has been upping the data offerings under its major plans for both the prepaid and postpaid connections. The Rs 47 pack takes on the Jio Rs 49 recharge pack that offers 1GB monthly data, unlimited and unrestricted calls to any network in local, STD, or roaming circles, and 50 SMSes for a validity of 28 days. However, the Jio Rs 49 pack is only available to the Jio Phone users.

Recently, Vodafone revised its prepaid and postpaid plans to retain its customers. It upgraded the Rs 458 recharge pack to offer 2.8GB data per day for a validity of 84 days. This totals to 235.2GB data and the pack comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, along with other offers exclusively given to the Vodafone customers. This plan confronts the Jio Rs 448 and Rs 498 recharge plans that give 1.5GB and 2GB data respectively for a validity of 91 days. The unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day are bundled with both the recharge packs.