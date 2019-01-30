Vodafone’s new prepaid recharge plan targets heavy callers: Here’s what you get

Vodafone has launched a new recharge pack (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea has released a new recharge pack for the prepaid users who don’t consume data much but calls. The new Vodafone Rs 154 prepaid recharge pack is now available to purchase via MyVodafone app on Android and iOS, as well as the company website. It benefits the customers with 600 local on-net minutes, which essentially means voice benefits only on Vodafone network.

The Vodafone Rs 154 recharge pack brings along a validity of 180 days, which is about 6 months. But the catch is, the on-net minutes can only be spent between 12 am and 6 am. Any time out of this limit will be charged as per other voice (or voice and data) packs. It is noteworthy that this prepaid recharge pack will not credit any data benefits to the customer’s prepaid account and that, in the absence of a data pack, charges will be deducted from the balance account.

The calls made to other networks, as well as Vodafone network beyond the time slot of 12 am to 6 am, will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Of course, customers can buy rate-cutters to reduce the call charges over and above the Rs 154 prepaid recharge pack. The data consumption will be charged at 10 paise per KB while the SMS is charged at Re 1 for local numbers and Rs 1.5 for national ones.

It is not clear whether the on-net minutes will only be valid for Vodafone networks or Idea customers will be able to avail them too since both the companies are in a process of unifying all the recharge plans. Another thing that’s also unclear is whether the Rs 154 prepaid recharge pack will extend the validity of an existing subscription. The availability of the Rs 154 recharge pack in different telecom circles is also not known – customers should check if they are seeing the pack on the company website or MyVodafone app.

Vodafone recently revised two of its many prepaid recharge packs – the Rs 209 and Rs 479 packs. While the former now benefits the customers with 1.6GB data per day for 28 days, the latter gives the same data benefit for 84 days, besides unlimited calls and daily SMS bundle.