Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: As the number of subscribers continue to rise, telecom companies are coming out with new plans almost on a daily basis to attract more and more consumers. Companies like Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio among others regularly come out with new plans to make their subscribers shift to the new plan and also attract new users.

Companies often try to come out with new plans to help costumers get better data packages and cheaper call rates. Below are the latest plans that some companies have come out with.

Vodafone: Rs 255 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid plan is currently offering 2.5GB of 3G/4G data per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS each day. Customers will also get complimentary access to Live TV, movies and more on the Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone: Rs 199 prepaid plan

The company also offers a Rs 199 prepaid plan, which gives 1.5GB of 3G/4G data per day. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming anywhere in the country and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The telecom company also provides complimentary access to Live TV, Movies and more on Vodafone Play app along with this plan.

Reliance Jio: Rs 299 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has come out with a prepaid plan of Rs 299. This plan by the company offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMS, which is limited to 100 per day, for a duration of 28 days.

Airtel: Rs 299 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid plan, offers 2.5 GB of data per day. This plan has the validity of 28 days. The company, under this plan, offers consumers free local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes daily.

Apart from this, Airtel also offers a number of other benefits that include free four-week course on Shaw academy, Amazon Prime membership, Wynk Music subscription, Airtel TV Premium, Norton Mobile Security 1 year subscription.