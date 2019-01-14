Vodafone takes on Jio, launches yearly prepaid pack that’s Rs 200 cheaper than Jio’s

Rs 1,499 prepaid pack is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited calls, data, and more

Vodafone’s has fired a fresh salvo at Reliance Jio by announcing the launch of a new yearly prepaid pack. Vodafone’s new Rs 1,499 prepaid pack is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited calls, data, and more. At this juncture, it is worth noting that yearly recharge plans especially targeting prepaid subscribers have now seemingly become a trend of sorts considering the fact that monthly recharge hassles are avoided whilst getting to experience unlimited free voice calling (mostly) with at least 1 GB of high-speed data. The incumbents such as BSNL and Reliance Jio are already offering yearly recharge plans, both of which are priced at Rs 1,699 and valid for 1 year.

Now, Vodafone’s Rs 1499 plan looks competitively priced when compared to the above plans. Vodafone Rs 1499 prepaid scheme is available for the entire user base in India, irrespective of geographical regions (excluding non-service areas of Vodafone). As per the details available on MyVodafone app, prepaid subscribers upon availing the scheme can avail unlimited voice calling to local and STD numbers, in addition to free-roaming outgoing calls. The subscribers will also get 1GB data per day for the entire validity. There would also be 100 free text messages offered in a day.

Besides, the subscribers who recharge with Rs 1,499 prepaid pack will be eligible to access Vodafone Play services such as free live TV and more exclusive content. If you are a Vodafone prepaid subscribers, Vodafone Pay subscription is also being offered to select customers.

Here, it is worth noting that Vodafone could take time to update the telecom circle-by-circle listing as far as the Rs 1499 is concerned. As of now, the Rs 1499 plan is yet to reflect on the company’s recharge page for everyone; it is currently available to subscribers only in Mumbai circle. Users in other circles are advised to keep an eye on any announcements from Vodafone on the Rs 1,499 pack.

Now, as expected, the new year has seemingly turned out to be a trendsetter as far as Indian telecom is concerned; whilst most observers have been calling these as competition to Reliance Jio’s offerings (for prepaid mobile phone users), we think that it is only to disrupt the sector in general rather than individually seek out competition. In the end, all that matters is customer service and adherence to the “customer is king” slogan.