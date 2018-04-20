Vodafone Rs 255 recharge pack offers 2GB data per day, but is it better than Jio Rs 251 pack?

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge pack will provide unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls to the customers. (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone recharge: In a bid to take on the recently introduced recharge packs by Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has outed a new recharge pack for the prepaid customers offering them unlimited calls to local, national mobile numbers and in roaming, in addition to 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. The new Vodafone Rs 255 recharge pack takes on the Jio Rs 251 IPL 2018 recharge pack and Airtel Rs 249 IPL 2018 recharge pack.

The Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge pack will provide unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls to the customers. However, they will be capped at 250 minutes in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. Additionally, the recharge pack will give 2GB 3G/4G data per day to the customers.

The customers in select circles will be able to enjoy the new Vodafone Rs 255 pack as it is not available in all regions. The circles where the pack is available are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Uttar Pradesh West, and Uttar Pradesh East. Vodafone customers in the remaining circles won’t be able to avail this recharge pack.

The fight among the telcos is never-ending with the new recharge packs being launched almost every other day. Recently, Jio introduced the Rs 251 pack to commemorate the start of IPL 2018, so did Airtel by releasing the Rs 248 pack. The Jio Rs 251 pack comes with 2GB data per day for a validity of 51 days while the Airtel Rs 249 pack offers the same data of 2GB but for 28 days only. Both the recharge packs come with bundled unlimited calling benefits, as well.