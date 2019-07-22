Vodafone Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans now available: What benefits you get

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans in the market to expand its recharge pack portfolio, while giving more competition to the rivals including Reliance Jio and Airtel. The first recharge pack costs Rs 205 and brings with it a validity of 35 days. The second pack is priced at Rs 225 and offers a validity of 48 days.

First up is the Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid plan. The prepaid subscribers get unlimited local and STD calls under the plan, along with the data bundle. There is no FUP on the calls, which means you can make as many calls as you want within the validity period. The total data benefit that customers get is 2GB for the entire validity. In case the data is exhausted, the customers can top the data account up with another data recharge pack, or they could just use data by paying upfront at 50 paise per MB. You also get 600 local and national SMS for the validity.

Coming to the second one, the Vodafone Rs 225 plan for prepaid customers offers 4GB data for a validity of 48 days. There are unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, along with 600 SMS. Post-exhaustion of the data benefit, the customers can either buy another data pack or just pay 50 paise per MB. Also, the calls are uncapped within the validity period. This, as well as the previous one, both come with complimentary access to Vodafone Play app.

According to Telecom Talk, the Vodafone Rs 205 and Rs 225 prepaid plan is valid in select circles – Karnataka, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi – NCR, and Uttar Pradesh (West). It is not clear whether these plans will be available to other circles as well.