Vodafone offering 5GB data, unlimited calls with new prepaid recharge plan

New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 5:58:45 PM

Vodafone's Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB per day, in addition to unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSes per day

If you are a Vodafone customer and have been looking for a plan that offers more data benefits under Rs 150, you can buy the new voice & data combo plan. Vodafone has rolled out a new prepaid recharge pack worth Rs 139, which offers monthly data and calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days.

According to the Vodafone website, the customers of Rs 139 prepaid pack will get 2GB data and unlimited voice calling to local and STD numbers for 28 days. The roaming outgoing calls are also a part of the Rs 139 pack. However, the catch is that it is available to select users in select circles and not every Vodafone customer can buy it. Moreover, a report by TelecomTalk says that select customers are seeing the data benefit of 5GB valid for 28 days under the pack.

In addition to unlimited voice calling and data bundle, the customers of Rs 139 prepaid recharge pack also get free access to the Vodafone Play app that features live TV, movies, and more. The access will be valid for 28 days, as noted on the company website.

If you want daily data on your plan, Vodafone offers 1GB per day, in addition to unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSes per day, at Rs 169. The plan also makes the customers eligible to use Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Idea has been reshuffling its prepaid packs to let customers find the best fit. It recently launched a long-term validity pack of Rs 999 that offers 12GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. There are benefits such as access to Vodafone Play app and more.

But the company has also been pushing its mandatory recharge packs to ensure its ARPU does not tank lower than it already has. Vodafone Idea customers have reported that they have been informed for the deduction of Rs 23 for validity extension. This is exactly similar to Airtel’s unruly policy that charges the customers for validity extension even if they have not asked for it.

