Vodafone rolls out new Rs 30 plan for low-value customers

Vodafone has added a new prepaid pack to its full talk-time tariff lineup. The new prepaid pack costs Rs 30 and is now available in select circles, claims a report. The Vodafone Rs 30 pack is one of the few recently launched full talk time tariff plans, which customer often buy to extend the validity on their number to prevent the blocking of incoming calls. The low-value prepaid packs also give impetus to the company’s efforts to retain and add customers.

Vodafone’s new Rs 30 pack does not offer any other benefits. The customer is provided with just the talk time for a validity of 28 days. According to a report by Telecom Talk, the Vodafone Rs 30 tariff plan is available in circles including Mumbai, Kerala, and Karnataka for now. However, the report also says the plan could be rolled out in other circles as well. The Vodafone website does not reflect the changes in the prepaid pack lineup, neither does the MyVodafone app. However, the report mentions that the pack is available for select customers inside third-party apps such as Paytm and PhonePe.

There is a Rs 20 tariff and a Rs 40 plan that give the customer full talk time without additional benefits. However, Vodafone has an ‘All Rounder’ plan worth Rs 35 that offers customers with Internet data over and above talk time. The customer gets a talk time of Rs 26 and 100MB of 4G/3G/2G data for a validity of 28 days. It is also one of the ‘recommended’ plans on the Vodafone website, which makes the Rs 30 plan a little less convincing. However, for people not willing to pay Rs 35 may as well go for the Rs 30 plan.

While the telcos are crying foul over the government’s apathy over the telecom industry, they are also engaged in a neck and neck war that has caused a shutdown of many operators in the country. Now limited to just a few companies, the fight for the highest ARPU has miffed the customers, thanks to the dollops of benefits rolled out by Reliance Jio. The telcos brought data and voice combo plan to the mainstream, but it did not churn out expected profits, forcing leading telecom companies to discontinue incoming validity on inactive numbers.