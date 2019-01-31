Vodafone revises Rs 1,499 annual plan with 365GB data, unlimited calls to Rs 1,699

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 4:04 PM

Vodafone launched the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge pack earlier this month to ring in the popularity of annual prepaid recharge pack among the customers

Vodafone has upgraded the pricing of its annual plan (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone has seemingly discontinued the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge pack that was launched earlier this month. The Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge pack offered 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, and SMSes for the validity of 365 days. However, the company is now matching the annual plans from rival companies by discontinuing the Rs 1,499 pack in favour of a new Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge pack. While the benefits remain the same, the price has been hiked by Rs 200 for Vodafone’s annual plan.

To recall, Vodafone launched the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge pack earlier this month to ring in the popularity of annual prepaid recharge pack among the customers. The annual plans offered by its rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio, however, are priced at Rs 1,699. Now, the company is making its annual plan in line with those of incumbents. The Vodafone Rs 1,499 annual prepaid pack has been revised to Rs 1,699, while the benefits remain the same.

The Vodafone Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge pack benefits the customers with 1GB data per day for the validity of 365 days, which means a total of 365GB. On top of this, the pack bundles unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity. Besides, the customers will also be eligible for consuming content available on the Vodafone Play app.

According to the Vodafone website, the Rs 1,699 is available to subscribe in almost all the telecom circles covered by the company. Moreover, the Rs 1,699 can also be added as ‘bonus card’ in select telecom circles such as Punjab & Haryana, Mumbai among others. It is not clear whether the bonus card benefits will be added over and above the existing pack.

Vodafone recently launched the Rs 154 recharge pack to target heavy callers who do not consume data much. The prepaid recharge pack worth Rs 154 offers customers 600 on-net minutes, which means they will be valid only on Vodafone Idea network. It does not bring any data benefits for the customers.

