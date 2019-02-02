Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 prepaid tariffs with up to 84 days validity

Vodafone has re-launched some of its prepaid recharge packs after the customers decried the move that forced them to buy at least a talk-time/ validity recharge pack to continue receiving calls. The Vodafone Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500 prepaid recharge have been brought back for purchase via MyVodafone app and the company website.

The Vodafone Rs 50 prepaid recharge pack offers a talk-time of Rs 39.37 with a validity of 28 days. The Vodafone Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid recharge packs, on the other hand, benefit the customers with full talk-time of Rs 100 and Rs 500, respectively. The validity for the Rs 100 pack is 28 days while the Rs 500 recharge pack comes with 84 days validity.

This move comes close on the heels of the launch of talk-time recharge packs by Airtel. Airtel recently launched the Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid recharge packs for the customers who do not want data benefits. Airtel also launched a Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge pack for the validity of 365 days. Vodafone, interestingly, revised its Rs 1,499 prepaid annual plan to match with the Airtel pack for Rs 1,699.

It is not clear what all circles are covered by Vodafone but the website mentions that the three prepaid recharge packs are available in circles including Delhi – NCR, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Kerala, Bihar & Jharkhand, and Punjab among others.

Vodafone also recently revised the prepaid recharge packs to offer more data as the benefit to the subscribers. The company upgraded the Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid recharge packs to offer 1.6GB per day data for a validity of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. Earlier, the recharge packs offered 1.4GB data per day to the customers.