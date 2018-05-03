Vodafone refreshes Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan; customers to get massive benefits

Vodafone Rs 349 recharge plan is valid for 28 days, which is similar to the previous validity.

In a bid to stay relevant with the changing tariff price dynamism, Vodafone has now revised its Rs 349 prepaid recharge pack to dole out more data benefit to the users. The Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid recharge previously offered 2.5GB 3G/ 4G data to the customers, which has now been refreshed to provide 3GB data per day. In addition, this pack offers unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing to the customers.

The Vodafone Rs 349 recharge plan is valid for 28 days, which is similar to the previous validity. So, if the total data works out to 84GB for a period of 28 days. The prepaid customers also get 100 SMSes per day along with the aforementioned benefits.

The move comes on the heels of the recently improvised tariff plans by the incumbents Jio, Airtel, and BSNL. While Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 70 days at Rs 349, its Rs 299 recharge pack offers 3GB data for 28 days. Similarly, Airtel recently upped the data limit on the Rs 349 recharge pack from 2.5GB earlier to 3GB now for a validity of 28 days. Both the Jio and Airtel recharges comes with bundled unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone recently launched two new recharge packs worth Rs 511 and Rs 569 packs. The Vodafone Rs 511 recharge pack for the prepaid customers offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day, in addition to unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing and 100 SMSes per day, for a validity of 84 days. On the other hand, the Vodafone Rs 569 recharge pack offers the same calling and SMS benefits for 84 days, except for the increased amount of data. The Rs 569 pack provides 3GB 3G/4G data per day to the prepaid customers.