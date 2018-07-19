Vodafone recharge of Rs 458 revised to offer more than 235GB data

Vodafone has fired a fresh salvo against Jio, Airtel, and BSNL

Vodafone has quietly upgraded one of its prepaid recharge packs to offer more than the incumbent telcos. The company that was recently greenlit for the merger with Aditya Birla Group-owned telecom company Idea Cellular, has now begun offering more data limit on its Rs 458 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Rs 458 prepaid recharge pack now benefits the customers with 2.8GB data per day, as opposed 1.4GB data offered earlier. However, as per a report by TelecomTalk, this benefit is available to select Vodafone customers. The Vodafone prepaid subscribers can visit Vodafone website or launch MyVodafone app to check if they are eligible for the revised data benefit.

The Vodafone pack of Rs 458 is valid for 84 days, meaning the customers get a total of 235.2GB data. In addition, the customers are also receiving unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for the given validity, mentions the report. It is not clear what circle this pack is applicable in, however, only select customers are seeing the benefits.

Moreover, some Vodafone users are seeing the similar benefits available under the Rs 398 pack, says the report. We could see any changes made to the aforementioned prepaid recharges at the time of writing.

The revised Vodafone Rs 458 pack takes on Jio Rs 448 pack that offers 2GB data per day for 84 days. Additionally, it also counters Airtel Rs 448 pack that offers way less data than both of them. Airtel Rs 448 pack offers 1.4GB data for 82 days, which is half the data cap offered by Vodafone. Both the plans come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day benefits.