Vodafone launches Rs 99 and Rs 555 plan to take on Reliance Jio, Airtel

Vodafone Data Recharge New Plan: Vodafone Idea has launched two new prepaid recharge plans to take on its rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio. The latest plan by Vodafone comes at Rs 99 with a validity of 18 days. Other than this, Vodafone has also launched the Rs 555 plan which comes with a validity of 70 days. The new plans from Vodafone will allow customers to enjoy 4G Data alongside unlimited calling and free messages as well. The new Rs 99 plan launched by Vodafone is the cheapest one from them.

According to the information provided by Vodafone, the plan will allow customers to get 1GB high-speed data and 100 free SMS during the validity period of 18 days. The important thing to note for Vodafone customers is that the plan will only be available in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Tamil Nadu and a few more West Bengal circles.

Talking about the Rs 555 plan by Vodafone, the telecom company is taking Reliance Jio head-on with this new plan. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 555 plan will allow customers to get 1.5GB Data per day with a validity of 70 days. Alongside this, users will get unlimited local and national calling for free with the additional benefit of free 100 SMSes per day as well. Vodafone customers will also get free subscription of Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

The new plans from Vodafone are similar to Airtel which has the cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 149. Whereas Vodafone’s Rs 555 recharge plane is similar to what Airtel offers at Rs 598.

Earlier, Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio had announced plans under Rs 450 to lure more customers. Vodafone had merged with Idea back in 2018 which helped them reach a combined user base of more than 400 million active users. It will be interesting to see when Vodafone Idea launches the new plans in Delhi and NCR.