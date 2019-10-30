Vodafone re-launches low-value full talk-time plans to wrest market as it battles Jio

Vodafone has re-introduced some of its low-value plans for customers to keep their prepaid mobile number active. Previously, a Vodafone prepaid customer was required to keep recharging the number with at least a Rs 35 tariff to continue enjoying free incoming calls. However, the recent shake in the telecom market, after IUC charges were introduced by Reliance Jio, has offered an opportunity for telcos to capitalise on the latter’s regime. Vodafone Idea has, consequently, brought back the minimum recharge values of Rs 20, Rs 30, and Rs 40 for its prepaid customers to let them extend the validity of their number.

ALSO READ | Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops have QLED displays, S Pen support, & more

Although the Vodafone prepaid recharge plans, starting at Rs 20, do not offer any additional benefit such as bundled data or SMS caps, they come as a respite when compared with the previous minimum recharge of Rs 35. All three recharge plans – Rs 20, Rs 30, and Rs 40 – credit full talk time to the customer’s account with a validity of 28 days. If the customer wishes to go for even a lower value recharge plan, the Rs 10 tariff is available, but it will credit a talk time of Rs 7.47 without the data or SMS bundle.

On the other hand, Airtel provides customers with some data amount and SMS benefits as a part of its low-value plans, that are meant to extend the validity of customers’ prepaid mobile number. Jio has also some talk time options, however, they are meant for IUC and ISD calls. Its data and voice combo plan now need to be bundled with IUC minutes should the customer wishes to make calls on other networks. However, the complexity of these bundles caused Jio to introduce new recharge plans for prepaid customers that couple IUC minutes, daily data, and unlimited Jio voice benefits. The company announced Rs 222, Rs 333, and Rs 444 prepaid recharge plans recently.

Vodafone also has a range of data and voice combo plans starting at Rs 145, offering minimum 1GB data per day along with voice calls without IUC charges. There are also some data and voice combo plans with capped Internet data for specific validities.