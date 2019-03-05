Vodafone online recharge for prepaid users: Rs 396 plan launched to offer 96.6GB, unlimited calls

Vodafone is giving users 96.6GB data with the new prepaid pack (Source: Reuters)

The mobile prepaid recharge market is already overloaded with plans that the customers are finding hard to choose from. But it has not pulled the telecom companies back from releasing more prepaid packs. Vodafone has now rolled out a new Rs 396 prepaid recharge that gives the customers daily benefit of data, calls, and more. The telco has also updated the Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack to offer less data so as to even out the tariffs.

The Vodafone Rs 396 prepaid recharge pack will get the subscribers 1.4GB of daily data for 69 days, which amounts to a total of 96.6GB data. The pack is bundled with unlimited calls to local and STD numbers without any FUP limit, which means that the customers are free to make calls for as long as they want. The pack also gives unlimited roaming outgoing calls to the customers.

Besides, the customers buying the Rs 396 prepaid pack will be eligible to access the Vodafone Play app complimentarily. They also get 100 SMSes per day for the validity of 69 days from the date of activating the tariff, amounting to 6,900 SMSes for the validity. The Vodafone Rs 396 prepaid plan is available to purchase via the company website and MyVodafone app.

Vodafone has revised the Rs 399 prepaid pack to now offer 1GB of data per day, as opposed to the earlier benefit of 1.4GB. There are unlimited calls and 100 SMSes included in the pack. What else has changed? – The validity. Earlier, the Rs 399 prepaid pack was openly available to the customers with a validity of 70 days while select ones used to get 84 days. Now, the Vodafone prepaid customers subscribing to the Rs 399 pack can use the benefits for 84 days in the open market.