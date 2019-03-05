Vodafone online recharge for prepaid users: Rs 396 plan launched to offer 96.6GB, unlimited calls

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 12:54 PM

Vodafone online recharge of Rs 396 offers customers 1.4GB daily data and unlimited calls for the validity of 69 days

Vodafone is giving users 96.6GB data with the new prepaid pack (Source: Reuters)

The mobile prepaid recharge market is already overloaded with plans that the customers are finding hard to choose from. But it has not pulled the telecom companies back from releasing more prepaid packs. Vodafone has now rolled out a new Rs 396 prepaid recharge that gives the customers daily benefit of data, calls, and more. The telco has also updated the Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack to offer less data so as to even out the tariffs.

The Vodafone Rs 396 prepaid recharge pack will get the subscribers 1.4GB of daily data for 69 days, which amounts to a total of 96.6GB data. The pack is bundled with unlimited calls to local and STD numbers without any FUP limit, which means that the customers are free to make calls for as long as they want. The pack also gives unlimited roaming outgoing calls to the customers.

Besides, the customers buying the Rs 396 prepaid pack will be eligible to access the Vodafone Play app complimentarily. They also get 100 SMSes per day for the validity of 69 days from the date of activating the tariff, amounting to 6,900 SMSes for the validity. The Vodafone Rs 396 prepaid plan is available to purchase via the company website and MyVodafone app.

Vodafone has revised the Rs 399 prepaid pack to now offer 1GB of data per day, as opposed to the earlier benefit of 1.4GB. There are unlimited calls and 100 SMSes included in the pack. What else has changed? – The validity. Earlier, the Rs 399 prepaid pack was openly available to the customers with a validity of 70 days while select ones used to get 84 days. Now, the Vodafone prepaid customers subscribing to the Rs 399 pack can use the benefits for 84 days in the open market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vodafone online recharge for prepaid users: Rs 396 plan launched to offer 96.6GB, unlimited calls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition