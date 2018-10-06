Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, data benefits for 84 days under new prepaid plan

Apart from Vodafone, no other telecom operator currently offers a long-validity prepaid plan for less than Rs 300. (Source: PTI)

Taking on Airtel and Jio, Vodafone has introduced its cheapest long validity plan for prepaid subscribers in select circles. The new prepaid plan which offers unlimited voice calls, messages with TRAI’s weekly cap and fixed 4GB 3G/4G data has been priced at Rs 279. The new Vodafone prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. This is the cheapest plan with 84 days validity but unlike competitors, Voafone does not offer unlimited data under this plan.

Apart from Vodafone, no other telecom operator currently offers a long-validity prepaid plan for less than Rs 300. The second cheapest plan in the category is offered by Reliance Jio and is priced at Rs 348. The plan offers unlimited calling benefits along with 1 GB data for 84 days.

However, the customers need to keep in mind that this prepaid plan is only available in select circles such as Karnataka, Mumbai and few others.

The company had recently launched two new plans for prepaid subscribers priced at Rs 99 and Rs 109. Even though both the plans came with a validity of 28 days, the Rs 99 plan didn’t offer any data benefits. The customers would get 1 GB data under Rs 109 plan. However, both these plans offer unlimited calling for 28 days.

Airtel has a similar plan priced at Rs 99 which offers unlimited local and national calling, 100 local and national SMS, and 1GB 3G/4G data. This plan comes with a validity of 10 days.