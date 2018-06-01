Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 100MB data with new Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone Rs 9 prepaid recharge also offers 100MB data and 100 SMSes for the given validity

Vodafone on Friday introduced a new prepaid recharge pack for its customers. The new prepaid recharge comes at a price of Rs 9 and offers customers unlimited calling with a validity of one day. In addition, the Vodafone Rs 9 prepaid recharge also offers 100MB data and 100 SMSes for the given validity.

The Vodafone Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan is now available to all customers of the Uttar Pradesh East circle. The pack will offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls to the prepaid customers in the region for a day, which means that the pack will expire at 12 am midnight, no matter what time you purchase it on a particular day.

The new pack by Vodafone takes on the Airtel Rs 9 prepaid recharge pack that was launched in February this year. The Airtel Rs 9 prepaid recharge pack offers customers unlimited calls, 100MB data, and 100 SMSes for a validity of 1 day. However, unlike Vodafone, the Airtel Rs 9 pack restricted the calls to 250 minutes.

Commenting on the launch of the Vodafone Rs 9 pack, Nipun Sharma, Business Head – UP East, Vodafone India, said, “74% of Vodafone customers reside in rural parts of the state and a large number of families dwelling in these towns and villages of UP East have loved ones living in other states of India. They tend to use mobile phones primarily for calling, SMS and may log on to the internet for basic requirements.”

He added, “As the network of choice we want our customers to get the value for money at a price point that fits their budget. Hence Vodafone Rs 9 pack allows our customers to make unlimited calls, send 100 SMS, and enjoy 100 MB of mobile internet surfing, for one day.”