Vodafone offers unlimited calling for 168 days with new prepaid plan – Check details

The new Vodafone prepaid plan also offers 10GB of high-speed 4G data. (Source: PTI)

In yet another bid to take on Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has introduced a Rs 597 prepaid plan. Under this new plan, Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India along with 100 SMSes per day. The new Vodafone prepaid plan also offers 10GB of high-speed 4G data. Interestingly, the plan has different validity for smartphone and feature phone users. While for smartphone users the benefits will be provided for 112 days, the validity for feature phone users has been set at 168 days.

Even though Vodafone offers unlimited calling under this plan, it has set an FUP of 250 minutes per day in addition to 1,000 minutes per week. The telecom operator has also limited voice calling to 100 unique numbers within the stipulated period. The plan is valid in all 4G circles across India and is available for purchase on Vodafone’s app and website.

The plan is in direct competition with Airtel’s Rs 597 prepaid recharge and will also compete against Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan. The Airtel Rs 597 plan offers 10GB data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling without any kind of FUP limit for 168 days. However, these benefits are limited to smartphone users. Also, the scheme is available only in select circles.

Meanwhile, Jio offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day as part of its Rs 999 plan. It comes with a validity of 90 days and offers 60GB of 4G data.

Last week, Vodafone had introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149. Under this new prepaid plan, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day to its users along with unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The benefits will be provided for a period of 28 days which means the users will get a total of 28GB data under this plan.

However, just like the Rs 597 plan, the operator has put a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on voice calling. In addition, there is also a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period.