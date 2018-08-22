Vodafone offers three new prepaid plans with 1.5 GB data per day, calling benefits

Vodafone is also offering free live TV content subscription along with access to Vodafone Play. (Source: PTI)

The great Indian telecom war would probably go down as one of the best stories of this decade. Ever since Reliance Jio’s entry into the Indian market, all the operators have been forced to bring down their tariffs – creating a win-win situation for the customers. In another step in the same direction, Vodafone India has launched three new prepaid plans that offer at least 1.5 GB data per day.

The new Vodafone prepaid plans have been priced at Rs 209, Rs 479 and Rs 529. These plans come with a validity of 28 days, 84 days and 90 days, respectively. Interestingly, all these plans offer 1.5 GB data per day along with 250 minutes (and 1000 minutes weekly) daily local, STD and roaming voice calls. The customers will also get 100 free SMSes per day.

In case you are wondering why these plans have been priced at different rates even as they offer similar benefits, the validity of all the plans is different. So, the customers can choose depending upon their need. For an immediate need, the Rs 209 plan would be perfect but if someone is looking for a long-term data plan, they should opt for the Rs 529 plan.

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, Vodafone is also offering free live TV content subscription along with access to Vodafone Play. As of now, these plans are available in select telecom circles and are expected to roll out across the country soon.

The company had recently introduced a plan at Rs 99 under which Vodafone prepaid users will be able to make unlimited local and STD calls. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and will only be available in the 4G telecom circles.

Vodafone has also rolled out two plans priced at Rs 549 and Rs 799 respectively. Under the Rs 549 plan, the service provider is offering 3.5GB data per day. Along with this, users can also enjoy unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the period of 28 days under the Rs 549 plan.