Vodafone offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling with new prepaid plan to take on Jio, Airtel

Telecom operator Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan in a bid to counter Reliance Jio and Airtel. The new prepaid plan by Vodafone has been priced at Rs 149 and will be in direct competition with the Rs 149 recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel. Vodafone’s plan has been introduced as an open market plan and is available across all its circles. It offers users data as well as calling and SMS benefits.

Under this new prepaid plan, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day to its users along with unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days which means that the users will get a total of 28GB data under this plan.

However, the operator has put a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on voice calling. In addition, there is also a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period. In some circles, users will get 100 SMS for the entire validity period.

Reliance Jio offers a plan with almost similar benefits priced at Rs 149. Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days or 42GB data in all for the entire validity period. Apart from this, the customers also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.