Vodafone offers 10GB data for 168 days under new plan to take on Jio, Airtel

The new Vodafone prepaid plan is priced at Rs 597. (Source: PTI)

In a bid to take on Airtel and Reliance, Vodafone has re-introduced one of its prepaid plans which offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and a total data allowance of 10GB 4G data. The Vodafone prepaid plan is priced at Rs 597 and has been designed keeping in mind feature phone users. The phone comes with a validity of 168 days for feature phone users while the smartphone users get a validity of 112 days.

The Vodafone plan offers unlimited local, as well as STD, calls across India even during roaming. However, these calls come with a daily cap of 250 minutes per day which means that users get4 hours and 10 minutes of talk time every day.

The limitation extends to 1000 minutes of voice calls per week which means about 16.6 hours. As part of the terms and conditions of the plan, the users can make calls to just 100 unique numbers during the period of their validity.

The offer is also valid in all Vodafone 4G circles across the country and will compete with Airtel’s prepaid plan priced at Rs 597.

Earlier this month, Vodafone had introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 99 and Rs 109 for its prepaid subscribers. These plans offer unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days.