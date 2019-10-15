Vodafone now reportedly offers 190GB to new RED customers

Vodafone has a new offer for new customers. (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone is said to have introduced extra benefits for its RED postpaid customers. The new offer brings additional data for the subscribers of the Rs 399 postpaid plan, which is the cheapest of the lot. According to a report by Telecom Talk, the data benefit will only be credited to the new RED subscribers who purchase the entry-level Rs 399 plan. However, Vodafone website does not mention any benefits as such being provided to the new Rs 399 connections.

The report mentions the validity of the additional data offer is six months. Under the offer, new Vodafone RED postpaid customers of Rs 399 plan will get 150GB over and above 40GB that is provided as the bundle. The customer gets 190GB on subscribing to the Rs 399 plan initially. The data will be rolled over to subsequent billing cycles up to 200GB.

Besides, the Vodafone RED Rs 399 postpaid plan provides customer with free unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, in addition to roaming voice. The customer also gets 100 SMS per day, on top of benefits worth Rs 2,497. Vodafone’s Rs 399 plan is bundled with Vodafone Play subscription for one year for Rs 499, ZEE5 yearly subscription worth Rs 999, and complimentary mobile insurance of Rs 999.

Talking specially about the unlimited calls, the recent changes made to IUC regime by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as claimed by Reliance Jio, the Jio customers need to pay up 6 paise per minute for calls made outside home network. The move has been criticised by Vodafone Idea, as well as Airtel – both stressing that there will be no charges on their network for calls made to other networks. However, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company has asserted that the IUC of 6 paise per minute will be junked at the end of this year and that it has urged TRAI to remove IUC on voice calls.