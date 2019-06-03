Vodafone now offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls at Rs 229

New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 12:58:50 PM

Vodafone has introduced new recharge packs for its prepaid customers

Vodafone is now offering a new plan for its prepaid customers that provides them with daily data, unlimited calls, and capped SMS benefit. The new plan costs Rs 229 and is available to buy from Vodafone website and MyVodafone app. The plan is valid for select circles such as Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, so the customer needs to check if their number is eligible.

Vodafone’s Rs 229 prepaid plan brings unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. It’s a ‘Bonus Card’, which means there will be no talktime credited to the customer’s account. The plan also makes the customer eligible for using the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV, web series, and more.

If the customer wants a little more data, a Rs 255 plan is also available that gives 2.5GB data per day besides unlimited calls to local and STD numbers. It is also valid for 28 days. Vodafone Play benefits are also applicable to this plan.

The onslaught introduced by Reliance Jio has been unrelenting for the other two existing telcos after it nearly demolished some known names in the telecom industry. Crippled by the loss of subscribers, the telcos – Airtel and Vodafone Idea – have resorted to grow the ARPU rather than the extent of its customers. Both the telcos have been rejigging the offerings for their prepaid and postpaid customers to drive more revenue. In the wake of it, Vodafone Idea is now launching more high-value prepaid plans, in addition to making changes to postpaid catalogue.

