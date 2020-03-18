Vodafone now offering two times more data with existing prepaid plans to compete with Jio, Airtel

While Vodafone has recently decided to offer a limited-time scheme with double data benefits, Jio has in general been offering the most affordable prepaid plans. (Reuters)

Telecom rivals Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel have been coming up with new prepaid plans at competitive prices almost daily. While Mukesh Ambani-led Jio has kept the prices of its packs really low, Vodafone has now also started giving more benefits without an increase in the prices. Recently, Vodafone decided to offer a scheme with double data benefits on some of its existing plans. However, the scheme is only valid for a limited period of time.

Vodafone has rolled out a limited-time offer that if a prepaid plan has 1.5GB data per day, the data limit for the users of the plan would increase to 3GB data per day at the same price. Moreover, Vodafone is also offering unlimited calls to any network and the validity of the offer is 28 days. The prepaid plans also come with a complimentary subscription to Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

According to the plans listed on the Vodafone Idea website (Vodafone [dot] in), the telecom giant is giving 3 GB data on double data scheme in its Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 packs, which have validity for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. All of these packs have unlimited call facility and 100 free SMSes a day.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s ongoing prepaid plan of Rs 249 offers 2GB data daily. In its 1.5GB a day plans, Jio charges Rs 199 for a validity of 28 days, Rs 399 for 56 days and Rs 555 for 84 days. If compared with the double data scheme, these slightly lower-priced plans give only 1.5GB data, but if not compared with the limited time offer, Jio offers a better option.

Airtel, meanwhile, offers plans for Rs 249 for a validity of 28 days, Rs 279 for 28 days with life insurance, Rs 399 for 56 days and Rs 598 for 84 days, giving the users 1.5 GB data per day. All these plans have unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day.