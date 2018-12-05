Vodafone now offering 100 per cent cashback on prepaid recharge: How to avail

(Photo/Reuters)

Vodafone is now offering 100 per cent cashback on select prepaid recharges, available in multiple Rs 50 coupons and can be used in subsequent recharges. This cashback is similar to what rival Airtel is offering. The cashback is on offer for prepaid users for Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509.

The Rs 50 coupons are credited to the user’s account after purchasing any one of the aforementioned prepaid packs and can also be availed through the MyVodafone app for successive recharges. The 100 per cent cashback is being provided for prepaid recharge of Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 only, reported the Telecom Talk.

This move comes after competitors Airtel and Jio began offering a “100 percent cashback” scheme earlier this year.

You can avail Rs. 50 coupons; users recharging for Rs. 399 will be getting eight vouchers whereas those recharging for Rs. 458 get nine while the Rs. 509 recharge users get 10 vouchers each.

In addition, Vodafone is offering this cashback to users recharging for Rs. 199 in some circles, as per the report.

It is to be noted that Vodafone users residing in Bihar and Jharkhand cannot avail this offer on the Rs. 409 (Rs. 399 in other circles) pack, however, users in Himachal Pradesh can only avail the cashback on the Rs. 458 pack, and not on Rs 409 and Rs 399.

Furthermore, in circles such as Bihar and Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the same Rs. 399 prepaid recharge is available at Rs. 409, while the Rs. 458 prepaid pack is being provided at Rs. 459, and the Rs. 509 plan is available at Rs. 529.

The recharge packs – Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 – offer 1.4GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 70 days, 80 days, and 90 days respectively.