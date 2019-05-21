Vodafone now giving over 547GB 4G data, free calls with new offer: How to avail

Vodafone has announced a new prepaid recharge pack in partnership with Citibank. Applicable for only Vodafone users in India, the recharge pack will be available on applying for a fresh Citibank credit card via the Vodafone website. Under the recharge pack, the users get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calls for a validity of one year. If you are planning on availing the offer as a first-time Vodafone customer, you are not eligible as you need to be an existing Vodafone customer. To be able to grab the deal, you need to apply for a Citibank credit card on the Vodafone website. After you receive the credit card post verification, you are supposed to spend at least Rs 4,000 on your card. The said amount needs to be spent within one month of the credit card issuance. But you get some relaxation in terms of how you want to spend Rs 4,000 - you can choose to spend the amount in one go or you can make separate purchases within the month that should total to Rs 4,000 or more. This spend can be anywhere and not necessarily on Vodafone or Idea website or app. The credit card bill generated for the first month will automatically make you eligible for the one-year offer by Vodafone. You will see the benefits credited to your Vodafone account in 45 days of \u2018fulfilling the criteria\u2019. On receiving the offer, you will see 1.5GB data per day available in your account with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. The Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer, as it is being called, is valid for the customers of select circles that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Secunderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune. It is not clear at the moment whether the offer will be extended to more circles in the coming days. The offer is available until July 31, as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions on the Vodafone website. There are a couple of other criteria that need to be considered before you deem yourself eligible for the offer. You can visit Vodafone website, followed by jumping straight to the Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer microsite to peruse these conditions.