Vodafone now giving over 547GB 4G data, free calls with new offer: How to avail

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019 11:01:10 AM

Vodafone prepaid customers can avail a new offer that provides 1.5GB data per day for 365 days

Vodafone online prepaid recharge has a new offer (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone has announced a new prepaid recharge pack in partnership with Citibank. Applicable for only Vodafone users in India, the recharge pack will be available on applying for a fresh Citibank credit card via the Vodafone website. Under the recharge pack, the users get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calls for a validity of one year.

If you are planning on availing the offer as a first-time Vodafone customer, you are not eligible as you need to be an existing Vodafone customer. To be able to grab the deal, you need to apply for a Citibank credit card on the Vodafone website. After you receive the credit card post verification, you are supposed to spend at least Rs 4,000 on your card.

The said amount needs to be spent within one month of the credit card issuance. But you get some relaxation in terms of how you want to spend Rs 4,000 – you can choose to spend the amount in one go or you can make separate purchases within the month that should total to Rs 4,000 or more. This spend can be anywhere and not necessarily on Vodafone or Idea website or app.

The credit card bill generated for the first month will automatically make you eligible for the one-year offer by Vodafone. You will see the benefits credited to your Vodafone account in 45 days of ‘fulfilling the criteria’. On receiving the offer, you will see 1.5GB data per day available in your account with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

The Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer, as it is being called, is valid for the customers of select circles that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Secunderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune. It is not clear at the moment whether the offer will be extended to more circles in the coming days.

The offer is available until July 31, as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions on the Vodafone website. There are a couple of other criteria that need to be considered before you deem yourself eligible for the offer. You can visit Vodafone website, followed by jumping straight to the Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer microsite to peruse these conditions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vodafone now giving over 547GB 4G data, free calls with new offer: How to avail
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition