Vodafone makes its cheapest data plan more lucrative, offers unlimited calling – check details

The latest step came into being after the introduction of Rs 499 plan and revision of Rs 555 recharge offer.

Telecom companies often come out with new plans to attract more and more customers. Almost every week or month, they come up with attractive prepaid or postpaid offers for their subscribers.

Days after state-run BSNL came up with a prepaid plan offering 10 GB data per day for 28 days at the cost of Rs 96, Vodafone has also come up with a new offer.

Vodafone has now decided to increase the validity of Rs 129 prepaid plan. While earlier the validity was for 14 days, it has now been increased to 24 days. The latest step came into being after the introduction of Rs 499 plan and revision of Rs 555 recharge offer.

By offering its Rs 129 prepaid plan, the company it seems is trying to compete with Reliance Jio’s ongoing offer of Rs 98. However, Vodafone offer seems to be better due to its unlimited voice call offer.

Currently, the Vodafone offer is available in limited circles like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As of now, Reliance Jio offers free on-net voice call at Rs 98 plan. For off-net calls, subscribers need to take the help of IUC Top-Ups.

Last month, Vodafone announced Rs 997 plan. Under this plan, subscribers were offered heavy data benefit, unlimited calling facility for as long as 180 days, apart from 1.5 GB data per day. The recharge option also offered 100 SMSs per day.

This meant that the company offered a total of 270 GB plan till the validity period.

Among other plans offered by Vodafone is of Rs 1499 under which subscribers get 24GB data. This data also offers 3600 SMSs, unlimited voice calls, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 as also ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The plan is available for subscribers for a year.