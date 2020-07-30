Vodafone launches Rs 819 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling and more; check details

The standalone price of the Vodafone Play subscription is Rs 499 for a year while that of Zee Premium is Rs 999 a year.

In an effort to get the larger pie of the telecom market, Vodafone has rolled out a new prepaid plan worth Rs 819 which would provide 2GB of data everyday for a period of 84 days. The plan which has been launched recently will also include unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day as is the case with most prepaid plans being offered by the telecos. However, the biggest attraction of the newly launched plan is the provision of the OTT platforms like Vodafone Play and Zee Premium during the duration of the plan.

The customers must take note of the fact that both the OTT complementary subscriptions will only be active during the validity of the plan that is 84 days. Other features that will be provided to the customers is that of free Idea movies along with an extension of one year of warranty of Mobile Shield.

However, the recently launched plan by the company is staring at tough competition not only from other telcos but some prepaid plans of its own. Another Vodafone prepaid plan which is offering 2GB of daily data costs only Rs 699. More interestingly, the plan is riding high on the ‘Double Data offer’ under which the daily 2GB limit has been doubled to 4GB of internet. Hence double the amount of internet at about Rs 100 less than the Rs 819 plan is not a bad deal.

Other plans which are currently providing 2GB of high speed internet by the company include Rs 299 and Rs 449 prepaid plans. The validity for the former stands at 28 days while that of the latter is 56 days. Both these prepaid plans also provide double the internet data under the ‘Double Data Offer’. However, it is uncertain how long the company intends to continue with its ‘Double Data offer’. Alongside, in the Rs 819 plan, the customers are also getting the complementary subscription to the OTT platforms and other films for free.