Vodafone launches rewards offer with cashback- Details here

Vodafone is offering all kinds of benefits to their customers.

The price war in the telecom sector continues as Vodafone-Idea launched latest schemes for their customers. Vodafone has launched the Vodafone rewards scheme for its prepaid customers. The scheme is also known as Har recharge pe Inaam offer’. Customers will get reward points if they recharge or buy a bonus card or buy talktime pack.

The user can recharge their phone by using the Vodafone app or website, they can also use third-party applications which include apps like Paytm and other popular payment platforms. Users can also recharge their phones from a store to avail the reward benefits. It should also be noted that there is no minimum amount for recharge as all recharge values are applicable for this offer.

Users will have to make sure that they avail the offers within 72 hours of recharge by visiting the Vodafone app/website or by simply dialing *999# to activate the benefits for their number. The offer will also be valid for new Vodafone users who will be recharging their number for the very first time.

It is also important to note that if a customer does multiple recharges on their number then s/he will be eligible for multiple rewards as well. Among the benefits that the customers can get with their rewards points are extra free data, cashback, free SMSes, caller tunes, missed call information through SMS and many others as well.

At a time when Airtel and Jio are raining offers for their customers, Vodafone has come out with this scheme to lure new customers and make the existing ones happy as well. Since its merger with Idea, the British telecom giant has lost a lot of customers which has been a worrying sign for their organisation.

These offers can help Vodafone gain more customers as well.