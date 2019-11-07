Vodafone launches RedX plan for Rs 999: 1 year of Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions, 50 per cent faster Internet, & more

Vodafone RedX is now up for pre-booking

Vodafone has rolled out a new tariff bundle for its postpaid subscribers in India. Called Vodafone RedX, the limited period postpaid bundle is claimed to offer 50 per cent faster data speeds to the subscribers. It costs Rs 999 per billing cycle, exclusive of taxes, and credits the subscriber’s account with unlimited data and calls, along with benefits worth more than Rs 20,000, according to the Vodafone India website. This plan is only available to Vodafone customers and can be pre-booked starting today from the company website and MyVodafone app.

The Vodafone RedX customer will get unlimited local and STD from ‘anywhere in India’. The plan also bundles international calls to select countries for as low as 50 paise per minute. Calls made to US/Canada will be charged at 50 paise per minute, calls made to China/Hong Kong will be charged at Rs 2 per minute, outbound calls to Bangladesh/ UK will set the customer back by Rs 3 per minute, and Rs 5 per minute will be the standard charge for calls made to Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Apart from uncapped daily data and voice calls, the Vodafone RedX customer gets one year of Netflix Basic plan membership (worth Rs 5,988), Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs 999), ZEE5 subscription (worth Rs 999), and Vodafone Play membership each without extra charges. If the customer upgrades the Netflix subscription plan, the credit will be “consumed accordingly”, which means the benefit will be exhausted sooner. For Amazon Prime membership, the Vodafone postpaid customers who have not availed the free bonus will be eligible for the benefit. The premium content and live TV via the Vodafone Play app will also be given to the customer for one year.

Vodafone RedX plan also provides the customer with 100 daily SMS to local and STD numbers up to 3,000 SMS per billing cycle. Any SMS sent beyond the limit will be charged at 25 paise per SMS. The unlimited data comes with a FUP limit of 150GB per cycle, post which the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. Vodafone claims the customer will get 50 per cent higher data speed “as compared to other postpaid plans.” A “premium customer service” will also be given to the RedX customer.

If the customer owns a Samsung device, “special prices” will be available; the method to redeeming the offer and its conditions are given inside the MyVodafone app.

Other benefits include the i-Roam pack for seven days, worth Rs 2,999 that needs to be activated via the MyVodafone app. One ‘Airport Lounge Access’ will be available to the customer per quarter (four a year) under the RedX plan. A flat discount of 10 per cent can be applied on tiquets.com and a flat discount of 15 per cent on hotels.com will be available to the customer. These benefits can be redeemed via the MyVodafone app.