Vodafone launches 1.6 GB daily data prepaid plans with 84-Day validity

Vodafone best offers (Source: PTI)

Prepaid users for Vodafone can now avail 1.6 GB daily data instead of the previously offered 1.5 GB daily data plans. Instead of launching new plans, the telecom company converted the already existing 1.5 GB daily data plans to 1.6 GB data per day, Telecom Talk reported.

The newly modified Rs 209 and Rs 479 now come with 1.6 GB daily data. However, the Rs 529 plan continues to offer 1.5GB data daily.

The reason why Vodafone made changes is because the telecom has just updated its Rs 199 and Rs 459 prepaid plans, both of which provide 1.5GB daily data; previously they offered 1.4GB daily data limit, the report stated.

READ ALSO | Reliance Jio v BSNL v Airtel v Vodafone Jio: Your guide to buy the best annual prepaid recharge plan

It must be noted that barring the additional 100MB data benefit, the Rs 199 and Rs 209 have similar offers – unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day with 28-day validity. Vodafone did not revise the Rs 529 prepaid plan which still offers 1.5GB data per day for 90 days.

Apart from the data benefit, the prepaid plans of Rs 209 and Rs 479 also come with unlimited voice calling sans any FUP limit, 100 SMS daily along with the Vodafone Play subscription that lasts 28 days and 84 days respectively. Vodafone subscribers can also avail Rs 199 and Rs 459 prepaid plans which now come with 1.5GB daily data offer.