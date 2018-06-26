Vodafone introduces a new plan – Check details

Vodafone recently revised two of its postpaid plans to offer more to the customers

Vodafone has introduced a new plan for its postpaid customers. Aimed at bringing more affordability to the postpaid tariffs for its customers, the telco, which is awaiting government’s approval on the merger with Idea Cellular, has launched a new Rs 299 RED plan that offers 20GB of 3G/4G data, in addition to unlimited calls and SMS benefits. The Vodafone Rs 299 postpaid plan aims to take on the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan that was recently introduced by Reliance Jio to lure the postpaid customers.

Coming to the plan, the Vodafone Rs 299 RED Basic postpaid plan gives the customers 20GB of data with rollover facility up to 50GB for a billing cycle. The customers get unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, in addition to roaming outgoing calls. There are 100 SMSes bundled with the plan. Vodafone is also giving away the free subscription to Vodafone Play services for 12 months. However, this plan doesn’t seem to be offering Amazon Prime membership, unlike the other plans that now offer the subscription.

The Vodafone Rs 299 RED postpaid plan is available on the MyVodafone app while we could not find it on the website. It is also not clear whether this plan will be available in circles other than Delhi-NCR. The customers can open their apps to check if the plan is available in their circle.

The postpaid plans priced higher than the Rs 299 plan come with more benefits such as Bill Guarantee, Mobile Shield, Red Hot Deals, and Amazon Prime membership, as we said. Some select higher value plans also offer free Netflix subscription to the customers.

Vodafone recently revised two of its postpaid plans to offer more to the customers. The Vodafone Rs 399 RED postpaid plan that earlier offered 20GB data was updated to give 40GB data while the Rs 499 RED postpaid plan now gives 75GB, as opposed to 40GB earlier.