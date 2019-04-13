Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Cheap data plans on offer – Check details

Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel

Major telecom companies Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel are engaged in a stiff battle to win a larger share in the telecom market. All the telecom operators have come up with various offers to woo customers. These operators have introduced lucrative offers with cheap data plans to win maximum customers.

Have a look at the recharge plans of Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea

1 GB 4G data offer-

On recharge of Rs 169, the company is offering 1GB (4G/3G) for 28 days. The customer can send 100 SMS per day as well without any extra charges.

1.5 GB 4G data offer-

On recharge of Rs 199, a Vodafone Idea subscriber will get an offer of using high-speed data of 1.5 GB (4G/3G) for a day. Apart from this, the customer will also get 100 per cent cashback on recharge from MyVodafone App. A customer can also send 100 SMS per day without paying extra charges. The pack is valid for 28 days.

3GB 4G data offer-

The company is offering 3 GB 4G/3G data per day for 28 days at a cost of Rs 349. The subscriber can send 100 SMS per day as well without paying extra charges.

Reliance Jio

1.5 GB 4G data offer-

On recharge of Rs 399, a Jio customer can use high-speed data of 1.5 GB for one day after which it will reduce to 64 kbps. The customer can also send 100 SMS in a day. In this pack, the company offers unlimited voice calls. The pack is valid for 28 days.

2 GB 4G data offer-

A customer is provided high-speed data of 2 GB 4G data per day at a cost of Rs 498. The customer can also send 100 SMS in a day. The plan is valid for 91 days.

3 GB 4G data offer-

On recharge of Rs 299, a Jio customer can avail a benefit of using 3 GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days. Voice calls and SMS service are unlimited under this recharge offer.

Airtel:

1 GB 4G data offer-

On recharge of Rs 399, an Airtel customer can avail a benefit of using 1 GB 4G data per day for a period of 84 days. Unlimited voice calls and SMS services available.

2 GB 4G data offer-

A customer is provided high-speed data of 2 GB 4G data per day at a smart recharge of Rs 245. However, Local, STD and Landline calls will be at 30 paise per minute. The pack is valid for 84 days.

3 GB data offer-

On recharge plan of Rs 349, an Airtel customer can use high-speed data of 3GB for 28 days. Unlimited voice calls, SMS available with this recharge option.