Vodafone Idea to provide unlimited high-speed data during these hours on recharge of Rs 249 and above; Details

Vodafone Idea high-speed data: For those who remain up at night, Vodafone Idea has brought an exciting offer – unlimited high-speed data. That’s right! Customers who recharge their Vodafone Idea (Vi) number with unlimited daily packs charging Rs 249 or more would get unlimited high-speed data between 12 midnight and 6 am, because this is when more data is consumed by users due to them either browsing on the web or binging on shows or movies, the company said. The company believes that with high-speed data at night, users of Vi would be able to get more out of their time.

In order to avail this benefit, the only restriction is the minimum amount of recharge pack, which is Rs 249. Other than that, there is no other restriction placed by Vi. Moreover, customers would also be getting a benefit called ‘weekend data rollover’, under which Vi consumers would be able to use their excess accumulated data from Monday to Friday on the weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns and working from home, people have been browsing on the web and binging content, especially on OTT platforms, in an increasing manner, leading to significantly higher data consumption. The company said that this has been especially the case among the youth. The new benefit means to target the youth, as they often consume this content at night. This also means that this would work as an attractive incentive to make youths switch to Vi.

Ookla’s data has shown that in the third quarter of 2020, Vi had the fastest 4G download and upload speeds on an average, followed by Airtel. Still, the data from TRAI for November last year showed that the company had lost close to 2.9 million users, higher than any of its competitors. Thus, this might be a way for Vi to regain its lost user base by leveraging its higher internet speed.