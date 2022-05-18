Vodafone Idea starts offering up to 2GB additional data with select prepaid recharge plans: Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a Data Delight offer for its Hero Unlimited recharge plans that lets users gain up to 2GB of additional data every month that is provided over the daily data limit at no extra cost. There is also weekend data rollover and daily unlimited night-time data plans with Vi.

To activate the plan of additional data, users will have to dial 121249 from their mobile number or activate this offer through the Vi app.

The Vi Unlimited Hero plans start at Rs 299 and can go up to Rs 475 data recharge plans with a higher daily data limit but all of the plans give 2GB of additional data per month.

Furthermore, there is the weekend data rollover benefit where the daily unused data gets accumulated and can be used on weekends — Saturdays and Sundays.

Unlimited Hero plans include the Binge All Night benefit that provides prepaid customers access to unlimited high-speed data at night between 12 am and 6 am.

Vi has also launched an Rs 82 add-on pack that offers access to SonyLIV Premium mobile-only subscription and various sports streams like UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and UFC for 28 days to prepaid users. There are also several international and original shows with an add-on pack that includes 4GB of high-speed data with a validity of 14 days.

Other new subscription launches from Vi are Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319 prepaid recharge plans that have a 2GB daily data limit, unlimited voice calls to support, and validity of up to 31 days.