Vodafone Idea Rs 475 recharge plan: data benefit, validity and more

Vodafone has a Rs 475 recharge plan that offers 4GB daily data to users. At first look, it may seem like a great deal but it isn’t one in reality. This Vodafone prepaid plan is priced under Rs 500 but there’s a catch to it. The telephone service company is offering the plan for a very short duration — 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 Prepaid Plan benefit

With Rs 475 recharge plan, Vodafone is offering its users 4GB of daily data for 28 days which means a total data value of 112GB. Once the data limit is reached, the speed falls down to 64 Kbps. In addition to this, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100SMS per day. The plan comes bundled with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night and Data Delights.

Apart from this plan, Vodafone Idea has several other prepaid plans which might be more affordable for customers.

Rs 299 plan which will give users unlimited calls, and 1.5GB of daily data up until 28 days. The plan will also offer 100 SMS every day. In terms of additional benefits, users will be able to enjoy Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV and Data delights.

Rs 319 prepaid package will allow users with 2GB of data every day. The users will be given 100 SMS per day. This plan will be valid for 1 month.

Going on a more expensive side. Plans of Rs 719 will offer users 1.5GB of data every day, 100 SMS. This plan will be valid for 84 days.

On exceeding the daily data usage, the data speed will be up to 64Kbps. Post daily 100 SMS, Re 1 will be charged for local and Re 1.5STS per SMS.

