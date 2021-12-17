Vodafone Idea Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid plans announced: Check new Vi plan benefits, validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added new prepaid plans in a bid to expand its subscriber base.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added new prepaid plans in a bid to expand its subscriber base. The plans vary from low to mid-range. The Rs 155 and Rs 239 package come for users looking for affordable Vi plans under Rs 250. With rise in tariff for low-end packs, users were left with few options to choose from.

The other two mid-end plans, Rs 666 and Rs 699 will give users added benefits like weekend data rollover, voice calling, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP and data delight offers. All the four plans are available on the website and mobile app for users to subscribe without delay.

Vi Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, Rs 699 prepaid plan benefits, validity

Vi Rs 155 prepaid plan details

The Rs 155 plan from Vi offers users 1GB of data with a validity of 24 days and unlimited voice calling bundled up with 300 SMS messages.

Vi Rs 239 prepaid plan details

Under the Rs 239 plan from Vi users will get 1GB of daily data with a validity of 24 days, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

Vi Rs 666 prepaid plan details

Under Rs 666 plan Vi offers users 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 77 days.

Additional benefits include Data Delight Offer, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan details

It is similar to the Rs 666 plan but here there is 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day over a period of 56 days.

Additional benefits of the plan include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, Data Delights offer, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi has also partnered with Hungama music. Now Vi prepaid and postpaid users can enjoy six months of Hungama Premium subscription for free and a chance to attend 52 live digital concerts in Vi app.