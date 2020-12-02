Vodafone Idea Rs 1,348 REDX Family postpaid plan launched with unlimited data, voice calling and more

While the company is being lauded for its move to launch the REDX Family Postpaid plan, the decision of the company to not provide any free secondary connection is drawing criticism.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new REDX Family postpaid family plan on the lines of the plan similar to the REDX individual users postpaid plan. Incidentally, the launch of the new plan coincides with the other significant decision taken by the company to hike the recharge cost of the Vodafone Idea REDX Family plans worth of Rs 598 and Rs 749. The new cost of both these plans has been increased by Rs 50 and both plans will now cost Rs 649 and Rs 799 respectively.

As far as the cost of the new Vodafone Idea REDX Postpaid family plan is concerned, the price has been kept at Rs 1,348 which is substantially more than the original REDX postpaid plan which costs Rs 1,099. The company has also provided similar freebies including a one year long subscription of the OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime with the Postpaid REDX family plan which the company already provides on the individual postpaid REDX recharge plan.

Vi REDX Family Postpaid Plan at Rs 1,348

Well the company has not released the complete terms and conditions of the Vodafone Idea REDX Family Postpaid Plan at the moment but most notable facilities provided under this recharge plan include unlimited data benefit (with a cap on 150 GB/month), free voice calling to any mobile and landline networks in the country and 100 free messages in a day. All these benefits have been provided as part of the primary connection under the recharge plan. For all the secondary connections under the plan, the facilities include unlimited voice calling, 30 GB data with a rollover to 50 GB and 100 messages for one rental.

However, the biggest draw with this plan is that the company has not provided any free add-on connections and customers will have to shell out Rs 249/month for every secondary connection. The customers can upto four such secondary connections under the VI REDX Postpaid Family Plan. While the company is being lauded for its move to launch the REDX Family Postpaid plan, the decision of the company to not provide any free secondary connection is drawing criticism.