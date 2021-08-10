  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 449 prepaid plan with double data, other benefits: Check details

By: |
August 10, 2021 6:57 PM

The Vi prepaid plan is now present with 4GB daily data benefit instead of 2GB daily data offering being provided previously.

Vi, Vi subscription plans, Vodafone features, Zee5 subscription benefits, night free data, Vi Movies & TV app subscription, weekend data rolloverSubscribers can get 4GB data with Rs 449 prepaid plan instead of the 2GB daily data

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs 449 prepaid plan with double data and Zee5 subscription benefits. The prepaid plan is now present with 4GB daily data benefit instead of 2GB daily data offering being provided previously. Clearly, the plan is geared to lure existing customers with the new benefits.

Subscribers can get 4GB data with Rs 449 prepaid plan instead of the 2GB daily data. The pre-paid plan also lists a one-year Zee5 Premium subscription alongside night free data, Vi Movies & TV app subscription, weekend data rollover. With the Rs 449 plan one gets truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 56 days.

Kumar Mangalam Birla who stepped down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Vodafone Idea in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said, the financial situation of VIL is near to “irretrievable point of collapse” without the active support of the government.

Another Rs 267 recharge plan has been introduced on this website and app with benefits including 256GB data and unlimited voice calling. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV app, offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days.

