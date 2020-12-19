Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 399 digital exclusive prepaid, postpaid plans; full details

In order to buy this Rs 399 plan, users will have to enter their contact and address details on the company’s website.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new scheme for users placing new SIM orders. The new Rs 399 digital exclusive plan is for those customers only who will place an order for a new SIM via the company’s website. The offer is there for both prepaid and postpaid plans however, it can only be availed exclusively through Vi website. With the prepaid plan, the company is offering some data as well as SMS benefits along with validity which is longer than the Rs 297 plan. Customers will also receive additional benefits including Vi Movies & TV access. The Rs 399 postpaid digital exclusive plan comes with extra 150GB data with roll over and other SMS benefits.

Whenever a customer purchases a Vi SIM from the website, the digital exclusive plan can be taken. The prepaid plan will give users data of 1.5GB per day along with 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, the plan has a validity for 56 days and offers access to Vi Movies & TV. The prepaid plan Rs 297 offered by the company only has a validity of 28 days. Postpaid plan, on the other hand, gives 40GB data and 100 SMS per month. For six months, users can get an additional 150GB data. The pack also offers a data roll over of 200 GB along with the additional benefits of Vi Movies and TV subscription.

In order to buy this Rs 399 plan, users will have to enter their contact and address details on the company’s website. They will receive an OTP and after that, the order will be completed. Other first recharge plans are offered at Rs 97, Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497, and Rs. 647. Unlike the latest introduction, these plans can be purchased either online or offline. They all have varied validity as well as data limits.